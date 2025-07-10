Campaign Image

Help me get a better life and food

Goal:

 KES 1,800,000

Raised:

 KES 900

Campaign created by Gerald Mburu

Campaign funds will be received by Gerald Mburu

💔 Gigiemarie’s Story: A Cry for Help and a Chance to Start Again

My name is Gigiemarie. I never imagined I would be in this situation, but life has brought me to a place where I have no choice but to speak up and ask for help.


I am homeless. I sleep wherever I can find safety — sometimes in the cold, sometimes under the rain. I have been through so much pain, including sexual assault and abandonment, and I carry those wounds every day. But I’m still standing. Still hoping.


I don’t want luxury. I just want a safe place to sleep, a change of clothes, and a chance to start a small business so I can stand on my own two feet again. I want to rebuild my life with dignity. I want to smile again. I want to feel safe again.


Even $1, $2, $5, $10, or $20 could be the start of a new chapter for me. It could mean food for today, a blanket for tonight, or a dream for tomorrow.


Please help me rise from this dark place. I’m not just asking for money — I’m asking for hope, compassion, and a little piece of your heart.

If you feel touched by my story, kindly support me in any way you can — and please share this message with others.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
900.00 KES
7 days ago

I wish you all the best things in life and I will be following and helping out as much as I can.

