Help me get a better life and food

Goal:
KES 1,800,000
Raised:
KES 900
Campaign funds will be received by Gerald Mburu
💔 Gigiemarie’s Story: A Cry for Help and a Chance to Start Again
My name is Gigiemarie. I never imagined I would be in this situation, but life has brought me to a place where I have no choice but to speak up and ask for help.
I am homeless. I sleep wherever I can find safety — sometimes in the cold, sometimes under the rain. I have been through so much pain, including sexual assault and abandonment, and I carry those wounds every day. But I’m still standing. Still hoping.
I don’t want luxury. I just want a safe place to sleep, a change of clothes, and a chance to start a small business so I can stand on my own two feet again. I want to rebuild my life with dignity. I want to smile again. I want to feel safe again.
Even $1, $2, $5, $10, or $20 could be the start of a new chapter for me. It could mean food for today, a blanket for tonight, or a dream for tomorrow.
Please help me rise from this dark place. I’m not just asking for money — I’m asking for hope, compassion, and a little piece of your heart.
If you feel touched by my story, kindly support me in any way you can — and please share this message with others.
I wish you all the best things in life and I will be following and helping out as much as I can.
