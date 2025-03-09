Supporting the Robertson Family

As some of our friends and family know, my mom, Jessica, has been battling brain tumors and brain cancer for the past decade now. It all started with a few non cancerous tumors and one day it change when one turned cancerous. She has undergone almost every treatment in the book besides experiments and has a lot of treatment related issues. The chemo and radiation killed some of her surrounding brain tissue which has lead to my mom completely losing her left side. She no longer operates like you and I, she is in need of care and my dad, Wade, does a fantastic job at it. He has sacrificed so much to make it work and it’s a hard battle to tackle alone and with EVERYTHING being his responsibility. There’s one thing that constantly stops them in the tracks when it comes to new treatments and comfort tools. Money. The thing that makes the world spin. It’s challenging to be expected to have someone make a fully recovery while trying to keep the lights on and food in both their bellies. Not saying he isn’t doing all of it because somehow he is. He is making it work but it requires every ounce of effort.

I am staring this donation link to help my parents, to take some stress off my dad, to pay some bills, buy new gadgets for operating around the house, necessary, modifications and just to try to do everything I can.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for the bottom of my heart. ANYTHING HELPS!!🤍