Rebuilding after theft Help me get back to sea

Hi, my name is David, and I’m reaching out for support after a devastating series of events that have derailed my dream of starting my own fishing charter business.





Earlier this year, I put everything I had—my savings, my time, and my heart—into purchasing and outfitting a boat to begin working for myself. My plan was to launch a small fishing charter business, something I’ve dreamed about for years. I wanted to build something of my own, do work I love on the water, and provide for my family through honest, independent effort.





Unfortunately, back-to-back hurricanes—Helene and Milton—caused major damage across our area. While my boat made it through the storms, it didn’t make it through the aftermath.





While in a storage yard off I-75, waiting for power to be restored, my boat was broken into and stripped of nearly all electronics and essential wiring. With the security cameras still down due to storm-related power loss, thieves had free rein. I wasn’t the only one targeted, but the hit to my setup was complete: navigation systems, fish finders, radios, and all the critical wiring were taken or destroyed.





I do have a police report verifying the theft, and I’m working through every possible channel to recover what I can. But truthfully, I’ve had to go back to my old job to survive and start from square one. I haven’t given up—but I can’t rebuild this alone.





I’m asking for help to recoup what I lost:

• Replace stolen electronics and navigation equipment

• Rewire the entire boat

• Make basic repairs needed to get back on the water

• Cover storage and repair costs I’ve already paid out-of-pocket





This isn’t a “woe is me” story—I’m not asking for a handout, just a hand to get back to where I was before disaster struck. If you can give, I’m incredibly grateful. If not, please consider sharing this with someone who might.





Thank you for reading and being part of helping me rebuild not just a boat, but a dream I’ve worked hard for.





With gratitude,

David