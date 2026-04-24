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Getting Our Ford Explorer Road-Safe

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanica Hively

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danica Hively

Getting Our Ford Explorer Road-Safe

Okay y’all… this is a difficult post for me to make, but I’m asking for help because my kids and I are at a point where we truly need it.


Over the past year, we’ve been quietly rebuilding our lives after leaving 13 years of abuse, including financial abuse.

We left with only my kids and I , our pets and about $50 to my name and whatever we could fit into my car(yes we lost nearly everything in this transition).


Despite everything, we kept pushing forward hard.

In less than five months, we got ourselves into a new home in a new state.

I’ve also gotten my business license and have spent the last several months slowly building my business and acquiring the supplies I need to push towards being financially independent.


Unfortunately, our current rental has a severe mold problem, our landlord buries arsenic in our yard as well as putting rat poison under our house that regularly floods out when it rains and pours into our front yard and driveway...

So playing in our yard isn't very feasible or safe in my mind....and my children and I have been dealing with ongoing health issues and multiple ER visits....I think a lot has to do with the mold in our home.

No our landlord won't fix it, yes I've contacted housing and they say we are lucky to have a rental.

We’re now hoping to move into a safer rental before winter....


To do that, we desperately need reliable transportation as a base starting point.


Because of circumstances caused by my ex, my driver’s license was suspended.

I had never been pulled over, ticketed, or involved in an accident—the suspension stemmed from vehicles he sold in my name that weren’t properly handled afterward.

After fighting through the process, I finally got my license back this morning! 🙏❤️


Now I need help getting our Ford Explorer fully legal, insured, and safe to drive.


Here’s what we need:

• Title, registration & new plates

• Reinstated auto insurance

• New tires for wet roads and winter

• Belts replaced & a frozen pulley repaired

• Transmission inspected and serviced

And anything over that will go towards getting us into safer housing and possibly anything needed to help us heal from the toxicity🙏💚


I’m setting our fundraising goal at $10,000 to cover these necessities and hopefully give us a small cushion for unexpected repairs as well as towards the goal of relocating into a safer home without mold problems or arsenic being buried in our yard or rat poison flooding our yard/driveway...


Having driving restrictions has made an already difficult year incredibly hard. Reliable transportation would mean being able to get my kids where they need to go, continue building my business, and getting to work and most importantly relocate to a safer home, and keep moving forward instead of constantly worrying about whether our vehicle is legal or going to break down.


If you’re able to contribute, any amount truly helps. If you can’t donate, sharing our fundraiser is just as meaningful.

Also direct donations can go to

Cashapp $KatNQ

Venmo @danica-serene

Paypal chattingwithdanica@gmail.com


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for believing in us, and for helping my kids and me continue building a safer, more stable future. ❤️🙏


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