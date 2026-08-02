Getting Life on Track

Life has thrown a lot at me all at once. As a single mother working full time and extra hours, I'm juggling so much, supporting my three kids, helping my parents with a place to stay until they can get a home, and handling urgent matters that have piled up.





Right now I'm facing several pressing needs. I need to hire an attorney for a private matter, get my license reinstated, and buy school clothes, shoes, and supplies for my kids. The attorney and license reinstatement alone will cost $4,500, and that’s not including all the other fees.





I'm doing everything I can, but it's not enough to cover all my expenses. I would greatly appreciate any help you can provide. Thank you so much in advance lovely people!