Getting Back to Work: My Coffee Cart

After sustaining a brain injury in an unprovoked attack from 11 Foreign men in Manchester city centre, I was forced out of my construction career and declared unfit to work. I refuse to accept that as my reality.

To regain my independence, I am starting a mobile coffee cart business—giving me a flexible way to work and earn a living around my recovery. Once I’m financially secure, I intend to use this platform to help others in similar circumstances get back on their feet.

Any support to help me get this venture off the ground is immensely appreciated. Thank you for your kindness and belief in my recovery.



