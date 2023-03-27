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Get Lillian the best care!

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Get Lillian the best care!

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byAnita Ortiz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anita Ortiz

Get Lillian the best care!

Earlier this year Lillian Cabrera was given the devastating news that she is facing a terminal illness.


At 59 years old, Lillian has always been one of the strongest, most independent, and loving people in our lives. She was the person everyone could count on, the one who was always there to help others, bring people together, and make sure everyone around her was okay.


Unfortunately, her illness has changed her life in ways none of us could have imagined.

She is now bedbound and unable to move her right leg. She requires oxygen and assistance with nearly every part of her daily life. Her condition has also left her extremely fragile and she recently fractured her forearm while simply trying to adjust herself in bed.


Her treatment and ongoing medical care have been incredibly difficult, both physically and emotionally.


For someone who was once constantly on the go, spending time with friends and family, traveling, going out, and enjoying life, being confined to a bed and having to depend on others has been heartbreaking.


Lillian spent much of her life being the person others depended on. She was independent, active, and always doing something. Having to now rely on others for even the simplest daily tasks has been an incredibly difficult adjustment for her.


Her family and close friends have come together to rotate care shifts and be there for her as much as possible. However, as her condition has progressed and additional challenges have arisen, we have come to realize that she needs and deserves professional, around-the-clock care.


The reality is that she now needs 24-hour care, 7 days a week, and the level of specialized and consistent support she requires is more than her family and friends can safely provide for her.


We are raising money to help hire a professional in-home caregiver who can provide Lillian with the around-the-clock support she needs. All donations and gifts received through this fundraiser will be used solely toward Lillian’s in-home caregiving and the care she needs as she works toward regaining her strength and improving her quality of life.


Having a dedicated caregiver would provide her with assistance, safety, and comfort during this incredibly difficult chapter of her life. It would also give our family peace of mind knowing that she is not alone and that someone is available to care for her when we cannot be there.


Our goal is to make this time a little easier and more comfortable for her. We want her to be able to focus on her comfort and spend her time surrounded by the people who love and care about her, rather than worrying about how her daily needs will be met.

Lillian has spent her life caring for and being there for others. Now it's our turn to be there for her.


Any donation, no matter how large or small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much to us.


Most importantly, please keep Lillian in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this difficult journey.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, kindness, prayers, and support for Lillian and everyone who loves her.


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