Campaign Image

Help me get to Rome! Study Abroad Fundraiser '26

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $1,100

Campaign created by Genevieve Novecosky

Help me get to Rome! Study Abroad Fundraiser '26


Dear friends and family,

I'm excited to share that I've been accepted into Ave Maria University's study abroad program in Rome for the Spring 2026 semester! This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I never imagined I'd get to experience. However, with the costly tuition at AMU, along with the additional expenses of studying abroad, I’m not able to cover it all on my own.

During my time abroad, I'll be taking courses like Ethics, Art and Architecture of Rome, and possibly a history course pertaining to the roots of Western civilization. These courses will be immersive and engaging as we walk through the streets of Rome as a class, diving deep into its beautiful culture. It will truly be a dream come true to study these subjects in Europe. I also hope to travel on my long weekends to places such as Greece, Assisi, Poland, and Austria!

The program fee is $3,500, and I'm also responsible for all flights, weekend travel fees, and daily living expenses, bringing my total fundraising goal to $8,000. I would be so grateful for any support you can offer, whether it's through a donation, a prayer, or simply by sharing this page with those you know. Your generosity will not only help me fund this life-changing experience but also strengthen my spiritual journey as I pursue a life of meaningful service and leadership.

Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey! I promise to keep you updated and in my prayers.

In Christ,

~Jenna Novecosky

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Love Addi

Andrew and Louise
$ 135.00 USD
15 days ago

With much love

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Good luck have.

Uncle and Aunt Novecosky
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Phil and Jackie Seyfried
$ 75.00 USD
21 days ago

Travel safe with God. Grandma and I have been to Rome several times. Make sure you get to Assisi.

Theresa
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Karen Stadnyk
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Donohue Family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish you the best!

Madge Myers
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck

Alan Webb
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Have fun!

Laurel DeHamer
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Craig and Betsy Barnes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and this great opportunity. When you come back, I need you back in art class! LOL. Blessings!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you the mostest

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo