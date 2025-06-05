Help me get to Rome! Study Abroad Fundraiser '26





Dear friends and family,

I'm excited to share that I've been accepted into Ave Maria University's study abroad program in Rome for the Spring 2026 semester! This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I never imagined I'd get to experience. However, with the costly tuition at AMU, along with the additional expenses of studying abroad, I’m not able to cover it all on my own.

During my time abroad, I'll be taking courses like Ethics, Art and Architecture of Rome, and possibly a history course pertaining to the roots of Western civilization. These courses will be immersive and engaging as we walk through the streets of Rome as a class, diving deep into its beautiful culture. It will truly be a dream come true to study these subjects in Europe. I also hope to travel on my long weekends to places such as Greece, Assisi, Poland, and Austria!

The program fee is $3,500, and I'm also responsible for all flights, weekend travel fees, and daily living expenses, bringing my total fundraising goal to $8,000. I would be so grateful for any support you can offer, whether it's through a donation, a prayer, or simply by sharing this page with those you know. Your generosity will not only help me fund this life-changing experience but also strengthen my spiritual journey as I pursue a life of meaningful service and leadership.

Thank you for considering supporting me on this journey! I promise to keep you updated and in my prayers.

In Christ,

~Jenna Novecosky