Get James North

As many of you know I left Discernment for a Priestly vocation in the Church of England at the end of 2023, following the passing of “Living in Love and Faith” (or Living in Lust and Fornication as I prefer to call it): this was the last straw for me in the CofE’s ongoing slide into heresy and liberalism. On a deeper level however, I have completely lost any confidence that I, as a profoundly traditionalist-conservative Christian, could safely and sustainably operate as a Priest in a Church that openly receives those living in unrepentant mortal sin as full and free members; and this is assuming I would have made it through the discernment process in the first place, which was not at all certain.





The Lord subsequently blessed my stepping out in faith by granting me both a place and funding to study as an independent student at Wycliffe Hall, resulting in what has so far been a glorious 2 years months of Theologising. God being my helper I am currently looking to enter into ordained ministry in the Confessing Anglican Church (CAC), and at some point within the next couple of years (likely September of 2027) I plan on moving up north to take up a Curacy at Emmanuel Church Morecambe as their Parish Deacon, serving under the esteemed Revd. Canon Brett Murphy.





In order to do so, I’ll be needing your help! My current studies entitle me to almost all of the benefits of a CofE ordinand’s training with basically none of the drawbacks, thank God. One perk I won’t be getting however is funding. And so it falls to raise the monies myself: I am hoping to serve for a few years as a Deacon, God being my helper, and eventually be ordained as presbyter, so If you feel called to support the broader mission of orthodox, traditionalist, faithful anglican ministry in the UK, I’d be immensely thankful if you’d consider donating to my ministry fundraiser. Although there is much uncertainty involved in operating outside the established Church, the Lord has been faithful so far and his word will not return to him empty.





The purpose of this fundraising page is to raise around 25k to do at least one year of full-time ministry as a deacon during my Curacy; until such a time I plan to work part time (up three days a week) alongside my ministry, so as to not burden the Church. However I am extremely keen to do at least one year full-time.





Likewise I have set up a separate page for more ad-hoc ministry related expenses, should you wish specifically to donate to those needs, which can be found here: https://www.givesendgo.com/JamesGoesNorth?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=JamesGoesNorth.





Ideally I would also like to raise money for dentistry, which as many of you know is an ongoing issue for me, and completely unaffordable, especially on student/clerical budget. I am in need of up to three implants (or at least a denture in the meantime) as well as some specialist jaw care, and possibly some other treatments. I will soon be setting up a dedicated fundraiser for that so please watch this space.





I am in the process of setting up a proper mailing list, as well as a steering group for accountability & transparency over how I use my donated funds. In the meantime if you’d like to specifically donate to one of the above areas of expense, please DM me or add a note in the comments when you make a donation.





May the Lord abundantly and richly bless each one of you, and please do t hesitate to reach out for prayer and/or theological discussion any time. And may we one day reclaim this land, and the whole world, for Christ our God.





Deus Vult.