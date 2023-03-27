German Shepherd Puppy for Mum's Birthday

My mum lost her German Shepherd last year. When he passed away, it left a real hole in her life.





For her birthday, I'd like to surprise her with a new German Shepherd puppy. It would mean so much to her to have that companionship again. A puppy from a good breeder costs around £3,000, and that's what I'm raising here.





If you're able to help make this birthday surprise happen, thank you. Your support would mean the world to my mum, and to me.