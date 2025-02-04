Supporting the Koehler Family

Baby George has been a fighter since his first breath on March 5, 2024, battling one of the rarest cases of Congenital Heart Disease ever diagnosed. He has spent over 1/3 of his life so far either hospitalized or at doctor’s appointments & various medical tests. With all George has been through he has continued to be the happiest boy! His smile lights up the room & brings joy to anyone he is around especially to his Mom (Meghan), Dad (Clay), & Big Brother (James).

His family has done everything they can to give him the best possible care. Meghan took leave from work as a Nurse Practitioner & has been George’s full-time caregiver since he was born. The loss of Meghan’s income & Clay taking significant time away from work, along with medical expenses, travel expenses for medical care, & increased cost of living have taken a toll on the family’s finances. Clay & Meghan have always been givers to their community and look for ways to help others, now they are in need of our support. Please read George’s story and help in any way you can.

Thank you!

George’s Story

At the 20-week ultrasound the family got the first indication that George had something wrong with his heart. Initially it appeared he had a relatively common VSD, which is a hole in the wall between the right & left ventricles of his heart, & the hope was that the VSD would close on its own without surgical intervention. Unfortunately, George’s disease proved to be much more complex than originally thought & at each subsequent ultrasound more defects were discovered.

George was born at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis and immediately taken for an echo which revealed the full extent of his CHD & it was devastating to everyone. He has a Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Double Outlet Right Ventricle (DORV) with Transposition of The Great Arteries (TGA) along with a single coronary artery, straddling mitral valve, & pulmonary stenosis. Amazingly, this list doesn’t even have all George’s defects!

At just a couple of days old he underwent his first open heart surgery to place a shunt that allowed his blood to mix and keep him alive & growing so his medical team could work on developing a plan. His blood oxygen even after this surgery was targeted to be 75-85% so everyone knew that he was going to need corrective surgery as soon as possible, but he needed to grow & get stronger.

George was finally able to be held for the first time as Purdue Basketball was making their amazing run to the Final Four. He watched every game of the tournament being held by his Dad rooting for their beloved Boilers! The excitement of March Madness must have given George a boost because he was finally able to go home on April 10th after 37 days in the Cardiac Unit at Riley. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital multiple times spending a total of 69 days hospitalized in 2024.

Fast forward to November 2024, George’s condition started to deteriorate & his case was sent to some of the top pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons in the world. Opinions varied on exactly what should be done, but everyone agreed that he needed an intervention sooner rather than later.

On December 12th Meghan reached out to Dr. Victor Morell’s office at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Dr. Morell is regarded as one of the top surgeons in the world for the Nikaidoh & Rastelli, two extremely complex corrective surgeries that it appeared may be a fit for George. George was scheduled for an MRI on the morning of the 13th at Riley & Dr. Morell agreed to review his case that afternoon. By 4:00pm, Meghan got a call from Pittsburgh that his case had been accepted & there was an opening in the OR on Tuesday, December 17th, which happened to be Clay’s birthday. What an amazing birthday present to have George get the surgery he needed so badly.

On Saturday, December 14th, Geroge, James, Meghan, Clay & their puppies celebrated Christmas together as a family & spent the day being thankful their prayers were answered that George was going to get his surgery.

The surgery on December 17th ended up being a Rastelli Procedure. A Gortex conduit was implanted in George’s right ventricle which crosses over the outside of his heart and is sewn to his pulmonary artery. The VSD was closed as part of the procedure. On December 18th, about 24 hours after his surgery, George’s body proved to be too weak to heal on its own and the decision was made to place him on ECMO life support. It was an incredibly scary time for everyone as ECMO essentially acts as the lungs of a patient, many who go on ECMO don’t ever come off. True to form, George beat the odds & successfully came off the life support after just a few days! He underwent another surgical procedure on December 30th to have a stent placed in his left pulmonary artery.

George’s story is far from over and what is described here is only a portion of what this Heart Warrior & his family have been through. With the Rastelli it will be necessary for him to have additional open-heart surgeries as he grows to replace the conduit since it will not grow with him. In addition, he will have to have a mitral valve replacement in the next 12-24 months, which will likely mean a pacemaker as well. He will also need stent replacement as he grows to maintain blood flow to his left lung. One thing is for sure, with the amazing community of people keeping George & his family in their thoughts & prayers, this smiling young man will beat CHD & grow up to live a long healthy life.



