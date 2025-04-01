Wheels for the Gospel





Help Get Evangelist George Loper Back on the Road!

Hi, I'm Scott Kelly, and I'm raising funds for my friend, George Loper—a dedicated evangelist serving Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) and the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk. George faithfully shares the Gospel with hundreds of students and vacationers every year, seeing many come to Christ and grow in faith.





The Urgent Need:

George’s car recently failed inspection due to a severely rusted frame and malfunctioning dashboard gauges. The vehicle isn't safe or fixable, leaving George unable to continue his ministry travels.





The Goal: $8,000

We've carefully researched and found reliable, affordable used vehicles (Honda/Toyota) priced around $6,000–$7,000. The extra buffer covers taxes, title, registration, and initial maintenance.





Why Your Help Matters:

Every donation directly enables George to resume his impactful outreach:

Regular campus evangelism at MCCC, leading dozens of students to Christ annually.

Weekly summer ministry on the Ocean City boardwalk, where hundreds have accepted Jesus through George’s creative outreach sign: "Are You Going to Heaven? FREE TEST."





How You Can Help:

Donate: Any amount helps reach our $8,000 goal quickly.

Any amount helps reach our $8,000 goal quickly. Share: Spread this campaign widely!

Spread this campaign widely! Pray: For George’s health, provision, and continued ministry impact.

For George’s health, provision, and continued ministry impact. Vehicle Donation: If led, a reliable used car would directly solve the need.





Thank You!

Your generosity keeps George actively sharing the Gospel and transforming lives for Christ.

—Scott Kelly





"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:19)