Wheels for the Gospel

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $500
Hi, I'm Scott Kelly, and I'm raising funds for my friend, George Loper—a dedicated evangelist serving Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) and the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk. George faithfully shares the Gospel with hundreds of students and vacationers every year, seeing many come to Christ and grow in faith.
George’s car recently failed inspection due to a severely rusted frame and malfunctioning dashboard gauges. The vehicle isn't safe or fixable, leaving George unable to continue his ministry travels.
We've carefully researched and found reliable, affordable used vehicles (Honda/Toyota) priced around $6,000–$7,000. The extra buffer covers taxes, title, registration, and initial maintenance.
Every donation directly enables George to resume his impactful outreach:
Your generosity keeps George actively sharing the Gospel and transforming lives for Christ.
—Scott Kelly
"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." (Philippians 4:19)
