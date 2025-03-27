Support for my brother Geoff

Hey everyone, I am starting this donation up for my brother Geoffrey Brinck. My brother has been through a whole lot of medically, right now he is in desperate need of HELP. He has kidney disease which he has had for quite a long time now and has no donor as of yet. He does have diabetes too; He recently went into the hospital with an emergency and got bad news The Dr. had to remove 3 of his toes off the right foot and 1 off the left foot... he was taken to a rehab facility but shortly after that he got more bad news, and they had to remove his left foot due to no blood circulation after running test.. STILL NO MORE GOOD NEWS :( ... Now being very upset about everything and plus being in the hospital for almost 3 months he has come across a huge problem, when he gets released from the hospital, he has to get up a flight of 16 steps just to get to his room. he also has to get up and down three days out the week just to go to dialysis. this is just no way possible to have a room for him downstairs at all, there would be no privacy ever! we are trying to come up with this money for a chair lift to be put into the house because there would be no way to get him up and down. 3000 is the price and what we are needing to be able to even get one installed, so I am starting this for him. He has always been there for me and the family however and whenever he can and I'm trying to give back the help. IF YOU FIND IT IN YOUR HEARTS TO HELP, IT WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED! :) The chair would also benefit my 77-year-old mother who has dementia and very very bad knee pains and dang near cries to get up and down the steps. SHE WOULD LOVE THIS HELP AS WELL!

THANK YOU ALL IN ADVANCE!!!