Empowering Cuban Church with Solar Power

First Methodist Church in Frostproof, Florida is rallying support for their sister church, Iglesia Metodista Entronque de la Bendicion, through a crowdfunding campaign. The Cuban church not only provides a place of worship but also serves as a hub for community members to gather for meals, do laundry, and receive essential supplies like food and over-the-counter medications. However, the community faces a significant challenge due to the Cuban power crisis, which only provides electricity for three early morning hours each day. To overcome this hurdle and empower the Cuban church, we aim to raise $2000 to purchase a solar generator. This will enable the church to run a refrigerator and washer during regular hours, providing much-needed resources to the community.

The impact of this campaign will be twofold. Firstly, it will enhance the quality of life for the community in Entroque de Ocujal by providing access to essential resources like food and medication. Secondly, it will empower the Cuban church to continue serving their community with dignity and resilience.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in the lives of our Cuban brothers and sisters. Together, we can bring hope and transformation to this vibrant community. Please join us in supporting Iglesia Metodista Entronque de la Bendicion and help us spread the word about this inspiring initiative. Thank you for your generosity!