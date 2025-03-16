Get Taylor To Her College Graduation

hi everyone!

my name is Taylor Maclin and this coming april (2025) i will be graduating from college!

i am 27 years old and am finishing up my final course at Grand Canyon University as we speak. i have been an online student since december 2021 after transferring in with around 60 credits. God told me that i needed to, “finish what i started” when it came to college and by the grace of God that time is here.

finally.

but here is why i need your help.

i currently live in virginia.

my school is in arizona—phoenix to be exact, and this moment is already so monumental in my life. not only because i am just graduating for myself but my four year old daughter, zora, (yup.. she was born at the peak of covid lol) that has continued to push me to be the woman i am today. without her, i don’t know where i would be and because of that i want her to join me on this trip to phoenix. so consider this a graduation trip/celebration but also our first ever mommy-daughter vacation!! after everything we’ve been through these past few years, she totally deserves some fun in the sun!

but back to the trip.

it’s not cheap. i’m a full-time mom, student, and caregiver to other children, as well as a new business owner. i also volunteer a few hours each week providing care for other children. so if i want to go on this trip.. that means paying for it is all on me.

a friend of mine told me that i should start something like this to see what could happen. and that maybe with a bunch of people together we could make this trip happen. something inside of me tells me that God is going to make this trip happen for me- I just don’t know how, yet. but this campaign is me stepping out on faith and trusting that where God guides, He provides (isaiah 58:11).

God chose my school.

He knew this day would come.

and He knew i couldn’t make this trip happen on my own.

so here i am! asking for you all to help me get to my college graduation in phoenix, arizona this april. again, im bringing my daughter so that means DOUBLE everything lol!!

*********** this amount will help us with: ***********

- flight tickets

- airbnb costs

- a rental car (a possible car seat rental for zora)

- any cool vegan food to try while we’re there!

- graduation costs (cap+gown plus graduation fee)

- any fun activities we might find to do

- some gcu gear (i don’t have ANY!!!)

i have already been excited about, did hours of research for, and cried over this trip. if it was up to me, i probably wouldn’t go.. you know, priorities. but with God as my Father, i know He wants me to celebrate this moment and be there to actually walk across the stage—i know i will regret it if i don’t. but knowing how much financially we have towards the trip will really help me to be able to book things instead of stressing over the cost. so please, give anything! give everything! (JK! unless you serious then…. don’t mind me LOLLLL!!) but seriously, anything will help and thank you guys in advance!!! God bless and Jesus loves you!

heaven coming down,

taylor