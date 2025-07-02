Empower Every SDA Delegate

In July 2025, thousands of Seventh-day Adventist delegates from around the world will convene at the General Conference Session under one roof—America’s Center Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. Yet the very rules designed to protect their voice can be used to silence them: pre-set agendas, restrictive speaking limits, and committee controls concentrate decision-making power in a handful of administrators. We believe every delegate—whether from Manila, Nairobi, or New York—deserves the tools to pause proceedings, propose amendments, challenge unfair rulings, and reclaim authority under Robert’s Rules of Order.