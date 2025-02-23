Support the Gates family

On the evening of February 22 Nathan Gates discovered his home was on fire. Local crews attempted to put out the fire but when Nate returned on the morning of February 23 he discovered the fire had reignited and burned the whole home to the ground.

From Nate: "Everyone is safe and we got the dogs out. The barns are safe, the Machines are safe, the animals are ok. But this is the house."

I am a friend of his from our work together on the Doomer Optimism podcast. I am putting together this fundraiser for him just while the family gets on their feet again and figures out the insurance and how to best move forward.

Please consider giving to support this family.







