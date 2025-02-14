Save the MSG Gary Gordon Center

The Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 that provides support services and benefits to Veterans of the Armed Forces. Located in Lincoln, Maine, hometown of Gary Gordon, we provide benefit application support and other services to all veterans throughout the general area. Everything we do for Veterans is free, always! Unfortunately, our building is in a state where it is becoming unsafe to continue our mission, as a central location for access to Veterans. Established in 2016, we have assisted veterans in receiving over 8 million dollars in VA cash benefits and 67 million in lifetime benefits. We need your help now so we can continue assisting our Veterans. We have 2 apartments upstairs for homeless veterans, where we work with them to acclimate back into society. With your support, we can build a new, safe building and, hopefully, expand our services to continue to help our veterans and their families. As you may know, Gary gave his life in Mogadishu, Somalia in October 1993, in support of his country and fellow Veterans, and it is our HONOR and PRIVILEGE to continue his legacy helping those in need. Veterans Helping Veterans.