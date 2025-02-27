Burial and Funeral of Gary Daniels

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Leeandra Daniels
On February 19th, Gary Daniels passed away from Cancer at the age of 76. We are raising funds for his cremation and transport back to Spokane, Washington, where he lived most of his life. Any amount donated above what is needed for these purposes will be donated to Faith Lutheran Church in Pocatello.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying that Jesus gives you peace and love.
I wish I could give more. God bless you all.
Can't give much but I feel it's right in my heart. So sorry for everyone's loss. Praying for this family
