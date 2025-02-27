Campaign Image

Burial and Funeral of Gary Daniels

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $170

Campaign created by Leeandra Daniels

Campaign funds will be received by Leeandra Daniels

Burial and Funeral of Gary Daniels

On February 19th, Gary Daniels passed away from Cancer at the age of 76. We are raising funds for his cremation and transport back to Spokane, Washington, where he lived most of his life. Any amount donated above what is needed for these purposes will be donated to Faith Lutheran Church in Pocatello. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying that Jesus gives you peace and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

I wish I could give more. God bless you all.

Chrystal h
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Can't give much but I feel it's right in my heart. So sorry for everyone's loss. Praying for this family

