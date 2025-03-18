Lee County Community Development Corruption

The theft of my land and personal property valued at over $50,000 was originally orchestrated by Donna Marie Collins, Chief Hearing Examiner of Lee County Land an Development. She and her office sent violations to a different address with threats of daily fines of $500.00. This is Racketeering at its finest! I came home one evening and my work trailer was missing, and after further investigation, found out that I no longer owned my back yard because, Lee County auctioned it off. Never once was I served any legal documents to my home or mailing address to inform me that my property was going to be sold at auction. I had a garden and over $1,000.00 of fruit trees in my yard, and they took it and sold it to a carp investor, A3S CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC.

Kevin C. Karnes, Lee County Clerk, signed off on all of it. The question arises, is he unaware of the Lee County Land and Development's Corruption and Racketeering or is he Complicit?

These Tax Collectors, Un- Elected Officials, The Non-Judicial BAR (British Accreditation Registry), Policy Enforcers are who the Bible speaks of that seek to destroy people of the Lord. They are the authorities that line their pockets with money stolen from the People. Trials for their Criminal Racketeering Activities and Corruption against Law Abiding Citizens must be held! It is time the Unconstitutional Tax Collectors and Corrupt Officials get what they deserve!

Prison for their Constitutional Violations of The People!

State Property Taxes are against the Constitution and States taxing the land means, they own the land and can Take it from you anytime they want.

Lee County did this to a Military Veteran who served over 25 years and multiple wars just to be persecuted by Tyrants at his home!

Our Taxes go to keep people behind desks and to keep the lights on, just for those same people to attack us! Meanwhile, our roads are neglected and the Completed Bridges are still charging us a toll!

We need Constitutional minded People and True Lawmen to rebuild from the bottom up. God Bless the home owners of Lee County and God Bless This World!

I am asking for help in donations to re-purchase the land Lee County stole from me. Any extra funds will be used towards the first Constitutional Attorney with the balls to go after these criminals personally, who have been stealing from the public. Even my own Governor De Santis' office encouraged me to go after this scum!