House for Garbers

Our dear friends Kyle and Kelsey and their daughters Payten and Dylan recently learned that they will lose their home and many of their belongings. They had their home tested for black mold and when the results came back, they were told they were not to let the girls re-enter the house or take their belongings out. They have a dirt basement which is where the furnace is and also the highest mold spore counts. The air quality showed black mold in the dirt basement and the kitchen.

They work hard together on their family farm, they do not have the financial ability to build a new house and their old one is not worth saving because of the extensive damage and age of the house. This is the only home the girls have known and they are devastated. Right now the family is living in a camper trailer on their farm but that is only a temporary solution. Unfortunately the cement cistern on the property is starting to crumble so water is another issue they contend with. On top of seeding and both parents working off the farm, they are hauling water regularly to try to keep up with their daily needs.

The girls are the fourth generation of Garbers on that farm. They think the main house was built in 1903. The addition was put it on in the 30s. It was a grain bin. When Payten was 8 she had Mono and strep so badly they thought she had mumps. Her mental health issues started after that. She was finally diagnosed with pans pandas when she was 11. The blood work also showed High histamines and water damage exposure.

Dylan spent a week in the hospital for her first birthday with what they thought was a severe UTI but wasn't and could never figure out what it was. Since then she's had bladder episodes that have progressively gotten worse. Dylan was diagnosed last year with mold allergies. They had a feeling that something was wrong with the house, but they don’t have any of the typical symptoms. They would get strep or cold that wouldn't go away, but there's all sorts of germs at school. Now that they have done more research they realize they also all exhibit atypical black mold symptoms. But had chalked them all up to other reasons.

This family is doing their best but have been handed a difficult situation and as their friends, we want to do what we can to help ease the stress and guilt. Please give as you are able. Every little bit counts. Please help us help them build a new house.