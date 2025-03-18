More than 3 billion people around the world play video games. We have the opportunity to bring Christ to half the planet through gaming.

Studies show that 70% of gamers experience some form of toxicity. Hundreds of millions of children and young people are growing up in a toxic environment where stepping over others at any cost has become the norm.

Tired of the TOXICITY that dominates the gaming world, we have joined forces to develop mobile games with Christian values, aiming to bring them to the Top 10 worldwide and establish a new wave of video games that allow people to have fun while growing in christian values.





🌟 Our First Game: LUMENS FAMILY 😄

In a society where others are often seen as rivals to defeat, obstacles to success, or mere tools to achieve personal goals, "Lumens Family" is here to teach essential values such as:

✅ Helping one another is the best way to progress in life.

✅ Letting go is key to overcoming new challenges.

✅ Those who help others always receive more, simply by helping.

✅ Gratitude costs nothing and means everything.





🎥 Watch a sneak peek of the game in action:

🔗 Click here to see the video





Why Do We Need Your Help? 🙏 ✝️

After thousands of hours of hard work, we are very close to completing Lumens Family, but we need your help to spread this message to the world. With your support, we can launch the game and prove that Christian values have a place in the gaming industry, changing millions of lives through video games.

Video games are here to stay, they are one of the most influential forms of entertainment today. What millions of people play now will shape the values they carry into the future. It’s up to us to decide what kind of content will shape the next generations.





How You Can Help:





✅ Donate to make it possible – Every contribution matters.

✅ Share this page – Spread the word to reach more people.





📖 “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” – Matthew 18:20





✨ Donate now and be part of this change!