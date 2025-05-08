Support Chrissy During MPFL Reconstruction Surgery

At the end of January 2024, I experienced a painful knee dislocation that led to a partial tear in my MCL and severe damage to the MPFL, which is one of the key ligaments that helps keep the kneecap stable and in place. After months of extensive physical therapy and specialist visits, I’ve attempted to return to work for the last year, but after being unable to work more than 50-60 hours per month, it’s become clear that surgery is the only path forward.

The MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament) plays a crucial role in holding the kneecap in its groove when the leg bends. In my case, not only was the ligament stretched beyond repair, but the actual groove in my femur where the kneecap is supposed to sit didn’t form correctly, so it’s more of a slope than a secure U-shape. This anatomical issue makes future dislocations much more likely and dangerous.

To correct all of this, I’ll be undergoing MPFL reconstruction surgery. The procedure involves rebuilding the ligament using cadaver tissue, and to fix the structural issue in my knee, the surgeon will also reshape the groove in my femur—likely using a small piece of bone from my tibia to create the stability my kneecap has been missing all my life.

Recovery from this type of surgery is long and challenging. I’ve been told to expect 8–10 months of recovery time, during which I’ll be unable to return to work. Unfortunately, I do not have any kind of paid leave, so during this time I’ll have no income to cover basic expenses like medical bills, groceries, and transportation to my doctor’s appointments.

I’m reaching out and humbly asking for your help. Any donation will go directly toward helping me stay afloat while I recover and focus on healing. Your support will mean the world to me during this difficult time, and I’ll be forever grateful.

If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers and encouragement are just as appreciated! Please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who might be willing to help.

Thank you so much for reading and for being a part of my recovery journey!





Breakdown of funds being raised: