YWAM Discipleship Training School in Norway

If you do not know who I am, my name is Gage W. Pearson. I am raising support as I prepare to go overseas on a 6-month mission trip. I am going with an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM). I want to participate in this program so I can complete what I started 4 years ago when COVID hit.





I want to pursue missions long-term, and I know this program would be a solid foundation in my pursuit of missions, both in the connections I will make with people and the experience I will gain with culture, language, and missions itself. In these 6 months, I hope to develop a deeper faith in Christ, a better understanding of the craft of writing, and a fuller knowledge of the Word.





The first 3 months will be spent in Norway at their local base to dive deep into the Word of god and spiritual development, while the second 3 months will be spent in an outreach. The lecture phase involves 3 months of intense classroom learning. The learning will consist of biblical knowledge, spiritual development, and writing. At the end of this 6-month program, I will have the equivalent of 21 university credits for YWAM's School of the Nations. While I don't know where the outreach will be yet, past locations include India, Japan, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Denmark, Hungary, Romania, and England.





I expect to leave by January 15th 2026, and be back in the States around Mid June. To my knowledge, I need to have the funds raised by the end of December, with a potential for the price to be split in half to be paid by December, then by March before the outreach phase.





I am looking, specifically, for support in two main ways. I am asking for financial support, and I am asking for prayer support. Both are greatly appreciated. My financial goal of 12000 covers airfare to and from their local base in Norway, housing, food, in-program transportation, and program costs, as well as a little buffer in case of emergencies.





With prayer, I would ask if you can pray against my self-sabotage in pursuing this next chapter. I want to thank everyone who supports me, both financially and prayerfully; it means the world to me.”