Goal:
GBP £150
Campaign funds will be received by Damilare Oyewole
Nature of the Organization:
Future Leaders Fund (FLF) is a non-profit, youth-focused educational charity dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders through *mentorship, scholarships, skill development, and community-driven programs. We operate as a **registered charitable foundation* (or trust/NGO, depending on structure) with a commitment to equity, innovation, and sustainable impact.
Purpose & Mission:
"To identify, nurture, and support underprivileged and high-potential youth by providing them with resources, education, and leadership opportunities—enabling them to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and beyond."
Key Objectives:
1. *Scholarships & Financial Aid* – Fund tuition, books, and vocational training for disadvantaged students.
2. Leadership Development – Offer workshops, mentorship, and networking programs to build confidence and skills.
3. Community Impact – Encourage youth-led projects addressing local challenges (e.g., sustainability, literacy, poverty).
4. Global Perspective – Facilitate exchange programs and collaborations to foster cross-cultural leadership.
5. Advocacy– Promote policies and partnerships that expand access to quality education.
Core Values:
- Equity – Breaking barriers to opportunity.
- Innovation – Harnessing creativity for social good.
- Collaboration – Partnering with schools, NGOs, and businesses.
- Sustainability – Building programs with long-term impact.
Tagline Suggestion:
"Empowering Tomorrow’s Changemakers—Today
