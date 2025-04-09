Campaign Image

Future Leaders Fund

Goal:

 GBP £150

Campaign created by Damilare Oyewole

Campaign funds will be received by Damilare Oyewole

Future Leaders Fund

Nature of the Organization:
Future Leaders Fund (FLF) is a non-profit, youth-focused educational charity dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders through *mentorship, scholarships, skill development, and community-driven programs. We operate as a **registered charitable foundation* (or trust/NGO, depending on structure) with a commitment to equity, innovation, and sustainable impact.  

Purpose & Mission:
"To identify, nurture, and support underprivileged and high-potential youth by providing them with resources, education, and leadership opportunities—enabling them to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and beyond."

Key Objectives:
1. *Scholarships & Financial Aid* – Fund tuition, books, and vocational training for disadvantaged students.  
2. Leadership Development – Offer workshops, mentorship, and networking programs to build confidence and skills.  
3. Community Impact – Encourage youth-led projects addressing local challenges (e.g., sustainability, literacy, poverty).  
4. Global Perspective – Facilitate exchange programs and collaborations to foster cross-cultural leadership.  
5. Advocacy– Promote policies and partnerships that expand access to quality education.  

Core Values: 
- Equity – Breaking barriers to opportunity.  
- Innovation – Harnessing creativity for social good.  
- Collaboration – Partnering with schools, NGOs, and businesses.  
- Sustainability – Building programs with long-term impact.  

Tagline Suggestion:
"Empowering Tomorrow’s Changemakers—Today

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
5 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo