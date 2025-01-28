Funeral Expenses

We are raising money for Gloria's funeral. Any amount is greatly appreciated! Gloria lost her battle to brain cancer on Friday, January 24th on her mother, Saile's birthday. The care that Gloria required was full time, and Saile and Jesus lost their jobs during her illness. Despite this, through the love of where one or more is gathered, the Lord and his congregation has provided for them. This generosity allowed them to experience Heaven on Earth with beautiful Gloria during her last days on Earth. God's Blessings to all!