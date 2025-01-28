Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses

We are raising money for Gloria's funeral. Any amount is greatly appreciated! Gloria lost her battle to brain cancer on Friday, January 24th on her mother, Saile's birthday. The care that Gloria required was full time, and Saile and Jesus lost their jobs during her illness. Despite this, through the love of where one or more is gathered, the Lord and his congregation has provided for them. This generosity allowed them to experience Heaven on Earth with beautiful Gloria during her last days on Earth. God's Blessings to all!

Recent Donations
Suzanne Krepper
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Aaron
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Laurine and Mike Bohamera
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Please know our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Praying that your faith, love and beautiful memories of Gloria will comfort you today and always.

Kriete Family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

David Jean Cutts
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Bless you and your family.. Sending Prayers and Hugs

Smith Protective Family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you..

Jeff DeLeon
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Wendy Wolff White
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

🙏 prayers our thoughts and love our with you all. Deepest condolences 💐

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you!

Amy Rumpler
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Thinking of you all and praying for peace and comfort in the days ahead. The Rumplers (Jack, Andy and Amy)

Ulloa Family
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Psalm 147:3 With Love the Ulloa Family

Brent Morrison
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Julia McDonald
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 We love you, Gloria! Lola Grace & Julia

