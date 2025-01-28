Funeral Expenses

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,975
Campaign funds will be received by Saile Villanueva Ovalle
We are raising money for Gloria's funeral. Any amount is greatly appreciated! Gloria lost her battle to brain cancer on Friday, January 24th on her mother, Saile's birthday. The care that Gloria required was full time, and Saile and Jesus lost their jobs during her illness. Despite this, through the love of where one or more is gathered, the Lord and his congregation has provided for them. This generosity allowed them to experience Heaven on Earth with beautiful Gloria during her last days on Earth. God's Blessings to all!
Please know our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Praying that your faith, love and beautiful memories of Gloria will comfort you today and always.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bless you and your family.. Sending Prayers and Hugs
Our thoughts and prayers are with you..
🙏 prayers our thoughts and love our with you all. Deepest condolences 💐
Praying for you!
Thinking of you all and praying for peace and comfort in the days ahead. The Rumplers (Jack, Andy and Amy)
“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Psalm 147:3 With Love the Ulloa Family
But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 We love you, Gloria! Lola Grace & Julia
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.