Funeral expenses for my late mother

I have been a single father for over a decade, while taking care of my mother. Due to health issues, my mother had to be placed in a nursing home. When she passed away, she had no assets to help with expenses... no vehicles, real estate, or life insurance. There were some funds in an account we created while she was still living, but there is still an outstanding balance of $4,064.28. This amount was charged to my credit card, therefore there will be interest charges since I do not have the money to pay it off. I am setting the fundraising goal at $4,200. I would appreciate any help you can provide in getting this paid off.