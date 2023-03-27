Funeral Expenses for Margie/Donald Lee

Our family is grieving the loss of our beloved Mom/Nana/Grand Nana, Margie Lee, who passed away on Friday, August 14.





Mom was a wonderful woman who spent her life loving and serving others. As a pastor’s wife, she faithfully stood beside her husband and supported him and their ministry for more than 40 years. She had a caring and generous heart, a beautiful spirit, and a faithfulness that touched countless lives.





Many people also knew Margie through her gift of music. She was an amazing singer, well-known throughout the Church of God. For many years, the "Rhoden Sisters" used their voices to minister, encourage others, and share their faith.

Mom did not have life or burial insurance, and our family is now trying to cover the expenses associated with laying her to rest.





We have been incredibly blessed by a church that has pledged $1,850 toward Mom’s funeral expenses. There is one condition: our family still has an outstanding balance of $1,850 from our dad’s funeral, and once we raise and pay that balance, the church will immediately provide the $1,850 needed for Mom’s funeral.





The $1,850 will pay the remaining balance from Dad’s funeral, which will unlock the church’s $1,850 gift to pay Mom’s funeral expenses. The remaining funds will help with other expenses connected with her hospital stay and death.





If you are able to give, no amount is too small. And if you aren’t able to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and pray for our family.





Margie spent so many years giving, serving, singing, loving her family, and encouraging others. We simply want the opportunity to honor her life and give her the homegoing service she deserves.





Thank you for loving our family, praying for us, and helping us honor Margie Lee — Mom, Nana, Grand Nana, pastor’s wife, singer, servant, and faithful woman of God.





Our goal: $2,000





God bless you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.