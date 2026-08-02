Funeral Expenses for Cayetano

With heavy hearts, our family says goodbye to our father, Cayetano. He has passed away, and we are facing funeral expenses as we lay him to rest.





We are asking for help from family and friends during this difficult time. Your donations will go toward funeral costs and will also support our mom as she navigates this loss and picks up where he left off.





We are deeply grateful for any support you can offer. As soon as arrangements are finalized, we will share those details with everyone who has stood with us.





Thank you for honoring our father's memory and for being there for our family.