Funeral Costs for My Cousin

My cousin passed away from breast cancer at the age of 46. She leaves behind a teenage son and two other sons who are not in a financial position to bury her properly. Over the last years of her life, she faced many health challenges. She fought a valiant fight against cancer but it resurfaced very aggressively over the past year and unfortunately, she succumbed on August 18th.





We're raising funds to help cover her funeral costs so her sons can lay her to rest with dignity.