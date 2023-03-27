Funeral & Burial for Rueben Dale Jackson Sr.

Rueben Jackson passed away on August 17, 2026 at the age of 74. He is survived by his children Darlene, Daniel, Ashlyn, Victoria, his grandchildren John, Patrick, Nicholas, and Madison, and his great-grandchild Penelope.





Mr. Jackson was a career law-enforcement officer, successful businessman, scholar, author, and above all a humble and devoted God-fearing man. He has been a beloved and upstanding member of his community for many decades, and his legacy has left a tremendous impact on countless individuals young and old, near and far, and in all quarters of life. His absence now leaves much wanting among the friends, family, and community whom he has diligently served throughout his life.





The funds raised during this campaign are for the purpose of covering the funeral and burial of Mr. Jackson, and other related expenses. Your support and generosity is greatly appreciated. Please pray for the Jackson Family during this difficult time.