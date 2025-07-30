Circuit Riders DTS

Hello everyone!

My name is Victoria Scott, and I've recently been accepted into Circuit Riders' 6-month DTS! For the past year, I've felt a calling to missions, but I wasn't sure where God wanted me or how He wanted to use me. Recently, I felt a calling from Jesus to apply for this program and just see what would happen. A little less than a week later, I was accepted! I've recently felt a fire and a burden from God to help women. Specifically, women who have suffered from traumatic events and help them find their true identity in Jesus and the love of our Heavenly Father. In this program, I would be trained, and equipped for 3 months in Huntington Beach, CA. Then for the following 3 months I would get to go on a “tour” of different universities and regions to host events in order to worship, spread the gospel, and connect others to Jesus. As well I would have the opportunity to help host Brave Love nights that are specifically for helping women in their walk with Christ and empowering them in their identity in Jesus. This program’s focus is on starting a new revolution in Gen Z to start a fire for God! I’m really excited to take on this calling and see where and how God moves. If you feel called and would like to support me anything helps! Thank you so much for you’re time and if you have any questions or would like to talk more about this I’m more than happy too! 💌