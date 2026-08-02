Funds for nursing school

This year, instead of birthday gifts, I'm asking for something that will help change my future.

I'm working toward becoming a nurse, and every donation—no matter the amount—will go toward my nursing school expenses, including tuition, books, uniforms, and supplies.

If you'd like to celebrate my birthday with me, I'd be so grateful for your support. If you're not able to donate, sharing this post would mean the world to me.

Thank you for believing in my dream and helping me take one step closer to becoming a nurse. ❤️🩺



