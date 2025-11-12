Funds for groceries and a vehicle

Hello,





My name Is Stephen. I am 47 years old and I live alone. I am currently disabled and receive a small amount every month to cover rent, utilities, and at one time, things like groceries and I also had a vehicle. I no longer have one and lost it. I had to sell it to make rent one month several years back because when I got sick I was in the ER for a month at which time I lost my job. When I came back I could no longer make rent, got sick again, and ended up in a nursing home for a year at which time I became disabled. Life hasn't been easy since then but I will spare you the details.





I am out now and am trying to get my life in order, but the costs just to survive have gone up so drastically I can barely make rent and utilities and buy food. I was wanting to save, or try to save for a vehicle of my own so I no longer had to use my towns local bus transportation. They have been very good to be, but it is very inconvenient especially when you have a lot of doctors appointments.





I've never reached out for help like this in my 47 years on this earth, but I am to the point now where I literally can't afford to be ashamed of it. I know I shouldn't though, but I wanted to try and if anything maybe meet some kind souls out in the world like myself still willing to lend a hand. Even if you can't, I will take blessings in it's place. both of my parents died when I was really young and siblings no longer speak to me anymore. Another situation I will spare you the details of.





I didn't know what to set all the settings to for amount or subject so I just picked something. Hopefully they will let me know if I made a mistake somewhere, but regardless, I wanted to say thank you for taking the time out of your day for me, and god bless.





Stephen A.