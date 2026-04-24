Help me start my new Etsy shop!

Hello! I am starting up a new Etsy shop soon, and I need funds for the shop and the course I am using to learn how to make it (The Ultimate Etsy Course).





My goal will be used for:

The next monthly payment of the course

Starting my Etsy shop!!!

The next monthly payment of "The Young Writer's Workshop"

My last month of Audible

And the extra money will only be used for Etsy-related things (Opening up my shop, printing company account, listings, etc)