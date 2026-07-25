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Fundraising for the CashCat Media Campaign

Goal€90,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPeter Horvath

Fundraiser funds will be received by Peter Horvath

Fundraising for the CashCat Media Campaign

Hello everyone,

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to make this fundraising campaign work.

We all know that CashCat has already come a long way, and I’ve personally followed its journey from the very beginning.

I truly believe we own an amazing token. In many ways, CashCat reminds me of Pepe’s early journey. Looking at the issues surrounding Noxa and the significant price decline we’ve experienced, I can’t help but feel that history may be repeating itself.

However, Pepe became successful not only because of the token itself, but because it had an incredibly strong and dedicated community, even during its toughest times.

I’m confident that CashCat will rise again. The only question is whether that journey begins from $0.04, $0.01, or an even lower price. As investors, that difference matters to all of us.

I follow our community across every platform, and from time to time I’ve seen information being shared that wasn’t fully accurate. While I understand that everyone wants to see the price increase, I don’t believe misinformation is the right path. It usually takes only a few minutes for people to realize when something isn’t true, and that can damage the project’s credibility.

Instead, I believe we should focus on real marketing.

Working with well-known influencers could have a tremendous impact. A few high-quality videos, combined with regular posts on X from respected influencers, would be worth far more than spreading rumors and could bring genuine, long-term attention to CashCat.

How this campaign will work

Once the fundraising goal is reached, all funds will be transferred to a multisignature wallet supervised by the five largest donors.

Any transaction from the wallet will require the approval of at least three of the five supervisors, ensuring that the funds remain secure and cannot be used by a single person.

After that, the donors will decide—through a majority vote—which influencers to work with and how the marketing budget should be used to promote CashCat.

To help build trust and transparency, I’ll also include a photo of myself on the fundraising page.

I truly believe our community has the potential to come together in a way that even Pepe never experienced.


The goal is for the community to raise the funds needed for the media campaign within a maximum of 3 days, and achieve explosive growth as described above!


Let’s work together to make CashCat a global success—and reach the $1 milestone together!


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