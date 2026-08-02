Fundraiser for Emergency surgeries

I'm raising money to help my dog Evie with two surgeries and her ongoing medical care.





Since February, Evie has been dealing with a recessed that's caused repeated UTIs and bacterial infections, leading to significant vet bills. In July, she tore a ligament and needs a TTA surgery to repair it. Between the two surgeries, medications, and supplies, the costs have added up fast, and I don't have the means to cover them on my own.





Evie is being treated at Lorain Animal Clinic, and I'm committed to getting her the care she needs to feel better. Your support would mean so much to us as we work through these medical challenges. Thank you for standing with Evie and I.