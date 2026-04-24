Funding to keep electric on for cancer patient

Hello,

I am a full time caregiver for a stage four cancer patient, PECO of Philadelphia sent a shut off notice to turn off his electric service August 31st 2026. I am power of attorney helping him and can set up a new payment plan for him. PECO said that he needs to pay $1,200, before I can negotiate a new lower payment plan for him. If he doesn't pay $1,200 they will turn it off on August 31, 2025. Then I as power of attorney I am able to negotiate a future lower monthly payment plan to 100.00 a month and keep his electric service on. He's been through so much. And I have to stretch what little he has for his health care costs, and fell behind. It still summer and he is weak and really needs a cool living space. Thank you and God bless you.

Joe