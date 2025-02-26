Campaign Image

Filers Fundraiser

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by George A. Filer

Campaign funds will be received by George Filer

Filers Fundraiser

Hi, I'm not known for begging. I hate to do this, but as you know, I am in the middle of Julia’s cancer treatment and currently on statutory sick pay for the next few months.I have a large emergency plumbing bill to pay.I need to be able to keep up with finishing the set up for my new plumbing business for which I’ve already completed incorporation to able to keep some funds coming in to cover family needs.This is very bad timing for me.If you can just spare a small amount it would be a huge help as this time.I'm not expecting to raise my total, but every little donation helps.
Recent Donations
Show:
Ryan Tanner
$ 150.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Go be with you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo