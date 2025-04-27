Fund AxMITax Signature Drive for No Property Tax

Goal:
USD $3,500,000
Raised:
USD $450
I’m Anthony Hudson, a truck driver who knows how to meet deadlines and solve problems. I’m running as your next Governor, but even before I’m elected, I’m fighting for Michigan residents now. The AxMITax ballot proposal will make Michigan the first state to eliminate property taxes – a burden that makes us renters of our own land, owned by the government. We need your help to get this on the November 2026 ballot and pass it into law.
We have 180 days, from April 1 to September 28, 2025, to collect signatures. Michigan law requires 446,198 valid signatures for a constitutional amendment, but we’re targeting 600,000 to ensure we qualify. That’s 25,000 signatures per week! Our volunteers, led by the incredible Karla Wagner, are working tirelessly, but they often have jobs and can’t gather hundreds of signatures daily. Ballot proposals rarely succeed with volunteers alone – we need professionals to ensure success. The faster we raise funds, the sooner we can flood Michigan with trained, reliable petition gatherers who can guarantee we meet our goal.
If everyone who supports this movement gave the equivalent of one year of their property taxes, we'd have professionals on the streets gathering thousands of signatures in a fraction of the time it would take volunteers, and we’d be assured of success in getting this petition on the ballot.
That’s why I’m launching this GiveSendGo fundraiser to raise $3.5 million to hire professional petition gatherers. These experts, from Michigan’s only petition company that has never failed due to bad signatures, can collect thousands daily. At $4.50 per signature, your donations will secure the signatures we need. If we exceed our goal, we’ll use the balance to promote voting for AxMITax on the ballot, where we’ll need a simple majority – over 2.5 million “yes” votes, based on Michigan’s 2022 election turnout of 4.5 million – to pass this into law.
Why Now? The Time Is Perfect!
The Stakes: We Can’t Fail Again
In 2024, AxMITax fell short of 446,198 signatures, despite Karla Wagner’s heroic efforts. We can’t let that happen again. Property taxes threaten our homes and businesses – 184,000 Michigan property owners faced tax foreclosure in 2023. Without this measure, the government will keep using our property as collateral, stripping away generational wealth and stifling small businesses.
Imagine truly owning your land, free from the fear of losing it to taxes. AxMITax will:
Why Professionals? The Math Makes It Easy
Collecting 600,000 signatures in 180 days is tough. Each petition sheet holds 10 signatures, meaning we need 60,000 sheets. At $4.50 per signature:
Our $3.5 million goal will ensure we hit 600,000 signatures with any extra funds going toward voter outreach to secure the 2.5 million+ “yes” votes needed in November 2026, through ads, rallies, and community events to spread the word. Not a penny of this fundraiser will be used to fund my campaign for Governor. All the money for this fundraiser goes into a separate account and will be used 100% to hire professional petition signature gatherers and to promote this petition to voters.
How You Can Help: Donate What You’d Save
Consider what you pay in property taxes yearly. The average Michigan homeowner pays 1.32% of their property’s value – $3,300 for a $250,000 home. Donating that amount invests in a future without property taxes:
If everyone gave their annual property tax amount, we’d hit our goal overnight. Can you give that – or more – to secure this future? Your donation is an investment in your family and Michigan.
Why Trust Us?
A Call to Elon Musk and All Freedom-Loving Americans
Elon Musk, you’ve said property taxes should be eliminated. Michigan can lead the way – will you join us? To everyone outside Michigan, your donation will help us prove government should serve, not own, the people or their property. Together, we’ll make Michigan a beacon of freedom.
Act Now – Share and Donate!
Time is critical. We must raise funds now to hire gatherers and, if we exceed our goal, we will then rally voters for the 2.5 million+ “yes” votes needed to pass AxMITax. Donate what you can – $45, $450, or $4,500 – and share this with friends and family. If you’d rather gather signatures, visit axmitax.org to sign up. Every dollar and signature gets us closer to freedom.
This is our chance to secure generational wealth, attract jobs, and live in a state that serves us. Let’s make Michigan a Great State again – property tax-free! Give as much as you can today!
Donate Now – Every Signature and Vote Counts!
Being free from property tax means we have true ownership. If banking credit scores are put in place and you lose access to your money with your account locked (as was done to the truckers in Canada), then you will lose your property because you can't pay your property tax. You can survive if you truly own your property, then you can barter with neighbors and grow food. This is huge for freedom.
