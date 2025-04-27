Fund AxMITax Signature Drive for No Property Tax

I’m Anthony Hudson, a truck driver who knows how to meet deadlines and solve problems. I’m running as your next Governor, but even before I’m elected, I’m fighting for Michigan residents now. The AxMITax ballot proposal will make Michigan the first state to eliminate property taxes – a burden that makes us renters of our own land, owned by the government. We need your help to get this on the November 2026 ballot and pass it into law.

We have 180 days, from April 1 to September 28, 2025, to collect signatures. Michigan law requires 446,198 valid signatures for a constitutional amendment, but we’re targeting 600,000 to ensure we qualify. That’s 25,000 signatures per week! Our volunteers, led by the incredible Karla Wagner, are working tirelessly, but they often have jobs and can’t gather hundreds of signatures daily. Ballot proposals rarely succeed with volunteers alone – we need professionals to ensure success. The faster we raise funds, the sooner we can flood Michigan with trained, reliable petition gatherers who can guarantee we meet our goal.

If everyone who supports this movement gave the equivalent of one year of their property taxes, we'd have professionals on the streets gathering thousands of signatures in a fraction of the time it would take volunteers, and we’d be assured of success in getting this petition on the ballot.

That’s why I’m launching this GiveSendGo fundraiser to raise $3.5 million to hire professional petition gatherers. These experts, from Michigan’s only petition company that has never failed due to bad signatures, can collect thousands daily. At $4.50 per signature, your donations will secure the signatures we need. If we exceed our goal, we’ll use the balance to promote voting for AxMITax on the ballot, where we’ll need a simple majority – over 2.5 million “yes” votes, based on Michigan’s 2022 election turnout of 4.5 million – to pass this into law.

Why Now? The Time Is Perfect!

Ideal Conditions: Michigan’s weather is perfect for gathering signatures, and with few competing petitions this year, it’s easier to get them signed. The petition company is excited about AxMITax – they know Michiganders want this change.

Urgency: We must hire gatherers now to maximize this window. The sooner we raise funds, the more signatures we secure before September 28, 2025.

Out-of-State Support: We can accept donations nationwide. Others see how Michigan leading on property tax elimination will inspire change everywhere. Elon Musk, who has said property taxes should be eliminated, might join us – will you?

The Stakes: We Can’t Fail Again

In 2024, AxMITax fell short of 446,198 signatures, despite Karla Wagner’s heroic efforts. We can’t let that happen again. Property taxes threaten our homes and businesses – 184,000 Michigan property owners faced tax foreclosure in 2023. Without this measure, the government will keep using our property as collateral, stripping away generational wealth and stifling small businesses.

Imagine truly owning your land, free from the fear of losing it to taxes. AxMITax will:

Stop Tax Foreclosures: No more losing homes, farms, or businesses over unaffordable taxes.

No more losing homes, farms, or businesses over unaffordable taxes. Increase Disposable Income: Property owners and renters will save as landlords lower rents without tax burdens.

Property owners and renters will save as landlords lower rents without tax burdens. Attract Businesses: No property taxes for businesses will make Michigan a job magnet, creating opportunities for our families.

No property taxes for businesses will make Michigan a job magnet, creating opportunities for our families. Boost Economic Growth: Use your savings to build a pole barn, remodel your kitchen, or enroll your kids in camps and activities. .

Use your savings to build a pole barn, remodel your kitchen, or enroll your kids in camps and activities. . Secure Generational Wealth: Pass down land without the government taking a cut every year.

Pass down land without the government taking a cut every year. Support Small Businesses: End selective tax breaks for big corporations – small businesses, our backbone, will thrive.

End selective tax breaks for big corporations – small businesses, our backbone, will thrive. Fund Services Differently: As Governor, I’ll ensure schools, police, fire services, and roads are funded through other means, like sales tax revenue, so communities thrive without property taxes.

Why Professionals? The Math Makes It Easy

Collecting 600,000 signatures in 180 days is tough. Each petition sheet holds 10 signatures, meaning we need 60,000 sheets. At $4.50 per signature:

$45 = 1 sheet (10 signatures) – Could you gather 10 signatures, or would you rather pay $45 for a pro to do it?

$450 = 10 sheets (100 signatures) – A day’s work for a professional, but a huge task for a busy volunteer.

$4,500 = 100 sheets (1,000 signatures) – A pro can do this in a week; a volunteer might take months.

Our $3.5 million goal will ensure we hit 600,000 signatures with any extra funds going toward voter outreach to secure the 2.5 million+ “yes” votes needed in November 2026, through ads, rallies, and community events to spread the word. Not a penny of this fundraiser will be used to fund my campaign for Governor. All the money for this fundraiser goes into a separate account and will be used 100% to hire professional petition signature gatherers and to promote this petition to voters.

How You Can Help: Donate What You’d Save

Consider what you pay in property taxes yearly. The average Michigan homeowner pays 1.32% of their property’s value – $3,300 for a $250,000 home. Donating that amount invests in a future without property taxes:

$45 = 10 signatures – An important step toward freedom.

$450 = 100 signatures – Fund a full day of professional signature gathering.

$4,500 = 1,000 signatures – Be a hero in this movement.

If everyone gave their annual property tax amount, we’d hit our goal overnight. Can you give that – or more – to secure this future? Your donation is an investment in your family and Michigan.

Why Trust Us?

Karla Wagner’s Dedication: Karla has poured her heart into AxMITax, building a volunteer army. This fundraiser supports her work, amplifying our efforts with professionals.

Karla has poured her heart into AxMITax, building a volunteer army. This fundraiser supports her work, amplifying our efforts with professionals. Anthony Hudson’s Vision: I solve problems daily as a truck driver. I’m not waiting until I’m Governor to act – I’m fighting now to free Michiganders from property taxes. As Governor, I’ll ensure communities thrive without them.

I solve problems daily as a truck driver. I’m not waiting until I’m Governor to act – I’m fighting now to free Michiganders from property taxes. As Governor, I’ll ensure communities thrive without them. Proven Petition Company: Our partner has never failed a petition due to bad signatures. They’re ready to make AxMITax a success.

A Call to Elon Musk and All Freedom-Loving Americans

Elon Musk, you’ve said property taxes should be eliminated. Michigan can lead the way – will you join us? To everyone outside Michigan, your donation will help us prove government should serve, not own, the people or their property. Together, we’ll make Michigan a beacon of freedom.

Act Now – Share and Donate!

Time is critical. We must raise funds now to hire gatherers and, if we exceed our goal, we will then rally voters for the 2.5 million+ “yes” votes needed to pass AxMITax. Donate what you can – $45, $450, or $4,500 – and share this with friends and family. If you’d rather gather signatures, visit axmitax.org to sign up. Every dollar and signature gets us closer to freedom.

This is our chance to secure generational wealth, attract jobs, and live in a state that serves us. Let’s make Michigan a Great State again – property tax-free! Give as much as you can today!

Donate Now – Every Signature and Vote Counts!



