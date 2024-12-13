Help Launch Koreadorian Cafe Food Truck!

Dear Friends and Foodies,

We are thrilled to introduce you to Koreadorian Cafe, a unique food truck concept that blends the vibrant flavors of Korean and Salvadoran cuisines into one mouthwatering fusion experience. This has been a dream of ours for years, and with your help, we can bring it to life and share our passion for food with the community!

Why Koreadorian Cafe? Our mission is simple: to unite cultures and communities through incredible food. At Koreadorian Cafe, we’ll serve up dishes like bulgogi tacos, pupusa bowls, and sweet plantain bites that celebrate both tradition and innovation. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new or someone who loves approachable yet unique flavors, Koreadorian Cafe is for everyone!

What Your Support Will Fund: Launching a food truck is an exciting but expensive endeavor. Here’s how your contributions will help us hit the road:

Food Truck Purchase & Outfitting: $50,000

A safe and efficient truck equipped to prepare fresh, delicious meals.

Equipment: $15,000

Essential tools like grills, fryers, and refrigeration units.

Permits & Licenses: $3,000

Ensuring we operate legally and meet health standards.

Initial Inventory: $5,000

High-quality ingredients to start creating our signature dishes.

Branding & Marketing: $2,500

Eye-catching truck design, social media outreach, and promotions.

Total Goal: $35,000

Every dollar brings us closer to serving our first dish!

Why It Matters: Koreadorian Cafe isn’t just about food; it’s about building connections. Our truck will visit local events, schools, and festivals, creating a space where people from all walks of life can enjoy something truly special. Plus, as a small business, we’re excited to contribute to the local economy and support other community initiatives.

How You Can Help:

Donate: No amount is too small! Every contribution makes a difference.

Share: Spread the word on social media, with friends, or at your workplace.

Encourage: Let others know about Koreadorian Cafe and our dream.

A Special Thank You: As a token of our appreciation, we’re offering these perks for your generosity:

Donations of $50 or more: Receive a free meal voucher when we launch!

Donations of $100 or more: Get a voucher + exclusive Koreadorian Cafe merchandise!

Donations of $500 or more: Be featured on our "Founders Wall" displayed on the truck!

Join Us on This Journey: We’re not just launching a food truck—we’re building a community. Thank you for believing in our dream and helping us share the incredible flavors of Koreadorian Cafe with the world. Together, we can make this vision a reality. Let’s hit the road and make magic happen!

With love and gratitude,

The Koreadorian Cafe Team