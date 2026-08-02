FSSP Seminarian

Hi everyone,





My name is Kyle Nunes. I’m 24 years old, and I am from Bridgewater, MA. I have been accepted as a seminarian with The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) beginning this fall, on September the tenth, 2026. The FSSP is a society of apostolic life of pontifical right, which forms diocesan priests who celebrate the Mass and the sacraments according to the traditional rubrics in use in 1962. I will have a yearly tuition of $7,000, which I need your help funding. I hope you will consider helping me discern this call to serve God’s flock and read a bit about my story below.





I began feeling a call to the Catholic priesthood around the time I graduated high school in 2020. While attending Brown University thereafter, I continued to experience attraction to the priesthood. After graduating in 2024, I worked in economic consulting for one year in order to pay off my student loans. I then entered as a postulant to discern the religious priesthood at St. Michael’s Abbey in Silverado, CA. After a beautiful year there, I realized my desire to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass more deeply, and decided to pursue formation with the FSSP instead. I love God and His Holy Catholic Church with all my heart. To celebrate the sacraments generously and reverently for His people is my dream. In order to devote myself wholly to study during these next vital seven years of formation, I will not be able to work and earn money to support my vocation. If your means allow, I would greatly appreciate your help to realize this dream. If God is truly giving me the grace of a vocation and His Church ordains me to this sacred ministry, I will be most indebted to your help and I promise to remember you as I approach the altar. I will also be happy to provide regular updates on my discernment process and life in the seminary. May God bless you abundantly!