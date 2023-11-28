Support Anna Lee Fired Frontline Nurse

Hello everyone. I come to you from a place of vulnerability and resiliency. I am requesting assistance to help me raise funds for a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente. Please walk with me as I share my story.

My name is Anna-Lee Revis and for nearly thirty years, I have dedicated myself at my patients’ bedsides as a medical-surgical nurse. Orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, nephrology and pulmonology are just some of the branches of care that I have administered to my patients. My career has spanned through several hospital systems across the country, ultimately landing me in the San Francisco Bay Area.



In 2020, at the turn of the COVID-19 outbreak, I worked alongside fellow frontline workers to meet the demands of a strained healthcare system. My team and I were faced with challenges that we have never seen before, but it was still our duty to answer the call.



Only two years later did my life start taking a turn of its own. Despite my years of good standing as a nurse and my filed religious exemption, my employment was terminated due to the vaccination mandates for healthcare workers in California. I was devastated, lost. Nursing was all I knew.



Without much time to recuperate, my late father suddenly grew gravely ill. This had me scrambling across the country to be by his side in his final moments. He was an inspiration to me. Someone who I could count on during my difficult times. His loss, on top of the termination of my employment, was the lowest point of my life.



After spending time healing, with loved ones in my life, I decided to shift my focus on health care. I wanted to emphasize more preventative health and holistic wellness. This is what I have found that resonates from my heart as a healer. After completing my training as a Board Certified Nurse Coach, I started my own coaching practice to help others redefine their own wellness and transform their lives.



As of today I continue my healing journey. During this process, I stand alongside over 400 California Kaiser employees whose jobs were terminated like mine. With the grace of God, we are being led by Dan Watkins & Letofsky, LLP (https://www.wl-llp.com/). I am very grateful to be part of his team. Currently we are in the beginning stages of litigation against Kaiser Permanente in a battle that may last two to three years. I am asking for your support to help me finance the cost of this litigation. I truly appreciate your donations. (donations are nonrefundable).

**I donate 3% of my donations to Give Send Go so they may continue to support people's fundraising quests.

