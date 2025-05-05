From Congo to the Nations

Hey, I’m Tina Limengo. I was born in Congo, raised in the U.S., and am now walking out a calling that bridges cultures, communities, and continents through faith and farming.

After years of personal transformation and recent training in Agricultural Discipleship, I’ve been invited to Nigeria Summer 2025.

While in Nigeria, I’ll have the opportunity to assist in a training that equips local farmers with sustainable farming practices. I completed my International Certification in Conservation Agriculture in February 2025, and I’m excited to put that training into action.

I’ll also be leading a workshop at the R&R Youth Summer Retreat, guiding youth from New York and Nigeria in planting seeds—both literally, symbolically & prophetically—on African soil. This moment will represent a shared connection to the land, to faith, and to a hopeful future.

Your support will help cover travel, housing, supplies, and materials. More than that, it sends a powerful message: that faith, food, and culture can unite and transform lives.

Ways you can partner with me:

Pray for holy boldness, love, peace & joy (Matthew 28:19, Romans 10:15, Isaiah 52:7)

Share this campaign with others

Give whatever amount God places on your heart

Thank you for believing in this mission. Let’s grow something beautiful—together. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾