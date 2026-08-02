From Surviving to Building a Better Future

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.





My name is Suzanne. I am a U.S. military veteran, the widow of a medically retired veteran, and most importantly, the mother of three amazing children. Sharing my story isn't easy, but I hope it shows not only what we've survived, but also where we're determined to go.





For many years I was primarily a stay-at-home wife and mother while supporting my husband's military-related disabilities and raising our family.





After his father passed away in 2015, my husband began struggling with methamphetamine addiction and compulsive gambling. Over the following years, those addictions progressively worsened, leading to repeated financial hardship, multiple evictions, and eventually emotional, verbal, and physical abuse.





During that same period, I developed an addiction to prescription opioids after being heavily medicated for trigeminal neuralgia. I knew I had to make a choice—not only for myself, but for my children.





In January 2024, I entered inpatient treatment at Calvary Healing Center. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made, but also one of the best.





While I was in treatment, my husband and our children lost the place they were staying and were forced to live in a small Toyota Camry. I had no family nearby and had become isolated from many of the people who once knew me. The support of my recovery community and my therapist became my lifeline.





After graduating from inpatient treatment and completing I.O.P. I was determined to give my children a different future. Friends gave me the idea to rent a vehicle separate from my husband and do Uber and DoorDash to pay for it and insurance. Eventually I took my kids with me full time and DoorDashed 18 hours a day just so we were not on the street and not in the same car with an abusive addict.





With the help of the Department of Veterans Affairs, my children and I were accepted into UMOM New Day Centers, where we found safety and the support we needed to begin rebuilding our lives. The VA also helped us secure permanent housing, giving us the stability that had been missing for so long.





On March 14, 2025, my husband passed away from an overdose. Because I had maintained firm boundaries and could not allow him back into our home unless he chose sobriety and treatment, he ultimately died while living in a shelter.





Losing him was heartbreaking and complicated. Despite the grief and everything our family had endured, I remained committed to my recovery. Today, I am proud to say that I have maintained my sobriety and continue to work every day to build a healthy, stable life for myself and my children. Recovery has given me hope, strength, and the ability to be the mother my children deserve.





Today, our lives look very different than they did just a few years ago. A nonprofit generously blessed us with reliable transportation, I returned to the workforce, and I recently accepted a remote position that will allow me to better support my family while continuing to build our future.





Now, I'm asking for help with the next step.





I currently have approximately $16,000 in old student loan debt. Paying off those loans would allow me to return to school and complete my Medical Billing and Coding certification, opening the door to higher-paying career opportunities and long-term financial stability. (I have already talked to the VA and I no longer qualify for education benefits, I am past the use it or lose it time)





My youngest child graduates high school in 2028, and that's also when the Social Security survivor benefits my children currently receive will end. I want to be prepared before that day comes.





My oldest son is autistic and will likely continue living with me for the foreseeable future. My younger children plan to attend college. We currently live in a two-bedroom apartment with temporary assistance through a VA housing program, but my dream is to eventually provide a three- or four-bedroom home where each of my children has the space and stability they deserve.





Funds raised will be used for:





- Paying off approximately $16,000 in student loans.

- Funding approximately $12,000 for Medical Billing and Coding education and certification.

- Building long-term financial stability as temporary assistance ends.

- If our primary goals are met, giving my children a modest vacation where we can simply relax, heal, and create joyful memories together—something we haven't truly been able to do in many years.





I am not asking anyone to fix my life. Through recovery, determination, faith, and the support of incredible people and organizations along the way, my family has already overcome obstacles I once thought were impossible.





If you've taken the time to read our story, thank you. Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or simply keep our family in your prayers, your kindness means more than I can express.





My children and I have come so far. With a little help, I truly believe our best chapters are still ahead of us.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Suzanne