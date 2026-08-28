💙 From Medical Battles to Financial Struggles — W

❤️‍🩹 PLEASE HELP US GET BACK ON THE ROAD TO HOPE





I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask strangers for help just to get my child to school and to the medical care she needs. But right now, I don't know where else to turn.





I am a mother trying desperately to hold everything together while watching my daughter struggle with health issues that no child should have to face. She was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, insulin resistance, and a hormonal imbalance, and she also struggles with hydration issues. Her body doesn't naturally signal that she needs fluids, so she can become dangerously dehydrated without realizing it. This has raised concerns about her kidneys and means she needs constant monitoring, bloodwork, and testing to make sure dehydration isn't causing further problems. We are constantly traveling back and forth to multiple doctors and specialists in Orlando, trying to understand everything happening with her body and get her levels under control. Every appointment comes with another copay, deductible, prescription, test, gas expense, or transportation cost. And when you don't have a reliable vehicle, even getting to the doctor becomes a financial crisis.





Our vehicle was stolen—not once, but twice—and we never got it back. Since then, I've had to depend on other people and transportation services just to get my daughter where she needs to go. What should be a simple doctor's appointment can turn into an expensive, stressful ordeal. And while I am trying to care for my daughter, I am also dealing with serious health challenges of my own, including surgeries and ongoing medical concerns. The physical, emotional, and financial strain has become overwhelming. There are days when I feel like I am barely keeping my head above water.





But the hardest part for me as a mother is watching my daughter lose opportunities because we don't have transportation.





She is struggling with homeschooling and isn't getting the education she needs. We live approximately 1.96 miles from her public school, which means transportation isn't provided because we are considered too close. Without a vehicle, she has no reliable way to get there and back every day. I just want my daughter to have the chance to be a normal kid—to sit in a classroom, make friends, learn, laugh, and have a future that isn't defined by her medical problems or our financial struggles.





That's why I'm asking for help purchasing a reliable used vehicle. If we cannot reach that goal immediately, an electric bike could be a temporary solution for getting her to and from school, while helping us save toward a dependable vehicle.





A vehicle would mean so much more than four wheels and an engine.





🚗 It would mean getting my daughter safely to school.

🏥 It would mean getting her to specialists and medical appointments.

💧 It would mean being able to get her to testing and monitoring for her hydration and kidney concerns.

💊 It would mean being able to pick up medications and medical supplies.

🩺 It would mean getting her—and me—to the medical care we need.

💰 It would mean saving money we currently spend on transportation.

❤️ It would mean less fear, less stress, and a little breathing room.





I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a hand up.





If you can donate $5, $10, $20, or whatever you can comfortably afford, please know that every single dollar brings us one step closer to reliable transportation and stability. If you cannot donate, please don't feel bad. Sharing this fundraiser may be the thing that reaches the person who can help change our lives.





I know there are so many people asking for help. I know everyone is struggling in their own way. That's why I am incredibly humbled that you would even take the time to read our story.





As a mother, my greatest wish isn't for something extravagant. I just want to be able to put my daughter in a vehicle, buckle her seatbelt, and know that I can get her wherever she needs to go. I want to get her back into school. I want to get her the medical care and monitoring she needs. I want to stop living every day wondering how we're going to get to the next appointment. And I want to wake up without the constant fear of how we're going to make it through another day.





If you feel moved to help us, thank you. If you share our story, thank you. If you simply say a prayer or send positive thoughts our way, thank you.





You may never know how much your kindness could mean to a mother who is simply trying to keep her children safe, healthy, educated, and hopeful.





Please help us get back on the road to hope. ❤️‍🩹🚗





From my family to yours—thank you for seeing us, hearing us, and helping us believe that tomorrow can be better than today.