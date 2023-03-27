From house, to car, to home

Hi everyone,

My name is Ryan, and I am reaching out today with humility and a single focused goal: to bring our 9-year-old daughter back home and secure a safe, stable roof over her head before the upcoming school year begins.

Two years ago, after a sudden family crisis in Florida, my fiancée Christina and I relocated to California for a fresh start. Up until that move, our daughter had known only one life—she attended the same school from VPK onward, grew up alongside the same best friends, and had a comfortable bedroom full of her belongings. Leaving all of that behind was a massive disruption for a young child, but we were determined to build a better future for her out West. As a trade plumber, I came out here with a concrete plan to establish my business, but unexpected setbacks hit us hard, and an unforeseen lease dispute ultimately left us displaced and wiped out our savings.

To protect our daughter from living in a vehicle, we made the heartbreaking decision nine months ago to send her to Pennsylvania to temporarily live with her older sister. Before this, she had never been away from her mother for more than a single day—they are two peas in a pod, and she is the absolute center of our world. Out of everyone, she has suffered the most. She was uprooted from her childhood home in Florida, endured the upheaval in California, and now has to spend months away from the parents who love and miss her to pieces.

Since sending her away, Christina and I have been living in our vehicle with our four dogs, doing everything in our power to bridge the gap and bring her back. I am working full-time, and while my income covers immediate survival—keeping food available and gas in the tank—the reality of daily vehicle living makes saving the thousands needed for upfront lease deposits, pet fees, and travel costs nearly impossible on a single income.

Managing four dogs in a car currently restricts Christina from working. Securing permanent housing is our crucial turning point: a safe environment for our pets immediately unlocks Christina’s ability to rejoin the workforce, moving us to a stable dual-income household that can comfortably maintain long-term self-sufficiency.

With school about to start, we cannot let another year pass with our daughter thousands of miles away from us. She belongs home with her family.

How Your Support Will Be Used:

First/Last Month’s Rent & Security Deposit or a used camper trailer and lot rent $8000 to 10,000.00

Pet Deposits & Lease Fees: $1,500.00

Travel Expenses to Retrieve Our Daughter: $750.00

If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this link with your network is an enormous help. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for helping us reunite our family.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Ryan, Christina, and family



