"From Floor to Bed:

Giving 28 children in Uganda a safe place to sleep





> *We are caring for 28 orphans in their home in Mityana Uganda.*

>

> Right now, most of them sleep on the cold floor, sharing thin mats. No bed, no mattress, no bedsheet. During rainy nights, it's cold, crowded, and unhealthy.

>

> Our dream is simple: *Every child deserves a warm, safe bed.*

>

> We need:

> *12 triple-decker bunk beds (3 steps per bed) = 36 sleeping spaces - enough for all 28 children*

> *28 mattresses*

> *28 bedsheets, blankets, and pillows*

>

> These are not just beds. A bed means dignity, better sleep for school, no more back pain and chest colds from the floor. It means they feel loved and valued.

>

> We are starting with beds because it's the most urgent, but any extra support will go to food, school supplies, and soap.

>

> Please help us give them a place to lay their heads. Even $10 buys a bedsheet. $25 covers a pillow and blanket set. Every share matters too.

>

> Thank you from all 28 of them.

> God bless you., from "MODz children Uganda "









*ESTIMATED NEEDS:*

- 12x Triple Bunk Beds (metal, strong, locally made): $150 each = *$1,800*

- 28x Mattresses (good quality): $35 each = *$980*

- 28x Bedsheets + Blanket + Pillow set: $20 each = *$560*

- Transport & Installation in mityana town $150*

- GoFundMe fees / Mobile money charges: *∼$100*





*TOTAL GOAL: ∼$3,590