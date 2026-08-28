Please Help Save My Home

Hey there, awesome community! My name is Melanie and today I need to share a deeply personal story with you. It’s about resilience in the face of some truly tough times. 🙏

I'm 60 and spent the better part of my life working to help support my family. I have always worked since age 13. Starting out with a paper route and raking leaves and shoveling snow. Got my first real job at 15 through a summer work program with the state. Haven't stopped since.

Let's begin to where my current situation that started 2017 when life threw me a curveball with the death of my best friend and soul mate. Then in 2018 I experienced the deaths of 3 more close friends and my ex (father of my sons). 2 of these deaths already impacting me financially hard and unexpectedly. Then in 2019 a family member became bedridden, and as someone who loved them dearly, there was no question I would step up to help them through their challenging moments—which meant moving into her home and giving up my own apartment to use my income to help support her. 😓 The here comes COVID 😡. Shutdowns and lack of work forces me to take on whatever I can find just to pay necessary bills and put food on the table.

Barely making it but somehow managing we jump to January 2024, when life hit me again—fist we lose the tax freeze because you can't be late on property taxes and once lost it is virtually impossible to get back unless you are current..As you can imagine the financial burden of trying to play catch up on taxes while paying for essential needs kept weighing me down more and more everyday.

Every day seemed like a battle just to keep my head above water, let alone save for emergencies.

Then comes the final most devastating final blow to any chance of catching up. September 2025—another poignant moment of reflection as my family member that I had been caring for passed away, and within less than a month of that loss I lost my job. The little I got from unemployment and what ever was saved was just getting me by with car insurance, gas and food. Being virtually considered as un-employable at this point and running out of options when my benefits ran out I began selling memories and personal belongings just to bring food into the house. Now, I feel my own health is rapidly declining at this point. It feels like a punch to my gut to feel this helpless.

So as someone that's never been one to ask for help either out of stupid pride or out being embarrassed by not being able to take care of even myself at this point due to the overwhelming circumstances. I am humbling myself to ask now. 😢 Not just for me but for my nephew, his wife, their 2 year old son and 9 year old daughter who are currently struggling for their fresh start after stumbles of their own who currently moved in with me after finding themselves homeless in the beginning of this summer.

That’s where you come in! If ever there were a time I needed the support of this amazing community (and maybe some extra prayers), now is that moment. My goal? To raise just $25,000—enough for back taxes and our new assessment payment as well as a couple bills before the city takes our home for tax delinquency. This will give me breathing space so I can re-strategize my financial life without drowning under debt or pressure.

Your help isn’t just about numbers; it’s a lifeline extending hope during the most hopeless times. It says loud and clear: "You matter."

So, here’s to every one of us who've faced down hardship—and won! If you can relate or simply want to support someone else in their fight against life’s curveballs, please consider donating what you can. Every dollar counts! 🙏 No matter what, in the end I believe that whatever happens is part of God's plan.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking time out of your day to read this story and perhaps even help if possible. Remember: Even when life feels overwhelming, hope is never lost—especially not in community like ours. 💕 #TogetherWeRise

P.S. Sharing our stories helps turn empathy into action! Feel free to repost or forward this message; every share counts as a drop of water that makes an ocean of support. Thank you for being part of my journey and making it just a bit easier. ✨