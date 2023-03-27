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From Denver to Dipolog: My Mission & Marriage

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTimothy Graumann

From Denver to Dipolog: My Mission & Marriage

My name is Timothy, and on January 13, 2027, I am leaving Denver, Colorado to start a new chapter in the Philippines—one that will unite me with the woman I love and allow me to serve communities through mission work.


A Family Legacy

This journey is deeply personal to me. My parents met and married on the island of Mindoro in the Philippines. Their love story began there, and now I am following in their footsteps—not just to marry my fiancée, but to build a life and a ministry in the country that brought my family together.


Why I'm Going

I am moving to Dipolog City to marry my fiancée, Dorinda, and build a life together. But this journey is about more than just our wedding. It's about answering a call to serve.


Once I am settled, I will be working alongside local churches to support:


· Church Camps – Weeklong camps held during school vacations, providing children and youth with a safe environment to learn, grow in their faith, build character, and experience hope for their future.

· Food bank programs – Distributing meals and groceries to families facing hunger and hardship in the local community.

· Community outreach – Sharing practical help and spiritual encouragement with those in need.


My fiancée, Dorinda, will be moving from Labason to Dipolog to join me, and together we will build both a home and a ministry.


Where I Am in the Process

I currently have an application submitted with a mission board and am waiting for approval. In the meantime, I am moving forward in faith, preparing for this new chapter.


What Your Support Will Do

The total cost of this move—flights, documents, housing, shipping, and ministry startup—is approximately 12,000. Here is a breakdown of where the funds will go:


Expense Estimated Cost

Flights: $1,500

Documents: (FBI check + apostille, birth certificate apostille, e-Visa, LCCM) $500

Balikbayan boxes: (shipping essentials) $360

Temporary housing: (Airbnb, 2 months) $700/month

House rental: (deposit + first month) $2,000

Adjustable medical bed: (purchased locally) $2,000

Basic furniture: $1,000

Utilities setup: (electric, water, internet) $200

Moving Dorinda: (Labason to Dipolog) $70

Visa extension: $100

Wedding license & fees $36

Miscellaneous: (food,medicine, transport, etc.) $1,100

TOTAL $12,000


Donation Tiers & Thank-You Perks

$25 Thank-you email + prayer update

Sent via email Within 48 hours


$50 Personal thank-you video

Sent via email Within 1 week (from Denver)


$100 Name on digital "Wall of Support"

Posted on campaign page + social media Within 1 week


$250 Handwritten thank-you note

Mailed from Denver Within 1 week


$500 Personal phone call

Call from Denver Within 1 week


$500+ Postcard from the Philippines

Mailed after arrival in the Philippines


$1,000+ Name in monthly ministry updates Included in monthly email updates, Ongoing


$1,000+ Name in quarterly impact reports Included in quarterly reports, Ongoing


$1,000+ Video call update from the Philippines Scheduled Zoom calls After arrival, Ongoing


How You Can Help

1. Give – Any amount helps. Every dollar brings me closer to my mission.

2. Share – If you can't give, please share this campaign with someone who might.

3. Pray – Prayer support is just as valuable as financial support.


My Commitment to You

I will post regular updates so you can see exactly how your support is making a difference. From my arrival in the Philippines to our wedding and the launch of ministry programs, you will be part of this journey every step of the way.


Thank you for considering partnering with me. Together, we can bring hope to communities in the Philippines and build a future that matters.


In Christ,

Timothy Andrew

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